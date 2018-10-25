Suspicious devices sent to Obama, Clinton, CNN under investigation

Suspicious devices were sent to several locations in New York, including Time Warner Center, home to CNN’s New York offices, and the home of Hillary Clinton. Another package was addressed to former president Barack Obama.
Bomb found in George Soros’ mailbox

A bomb was found in a mailbox at the suburban New York compound of George Soros, the liberal billionaire philanthropist who has been the target of right-wing conspiracy theorists on October 22, 2018. Agents safely detonated the device.

