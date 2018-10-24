Vintage plane crashes on 101 freeway near Los Angeles

A small vintage plane crashed on to the 101 freeway in Agoura Hills, CA.
Woman rings doorbell, leaves child on door step

Woman rings doorbell, leaves child on door step

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office in Texas posted video of a woman in a dress leaving a two-year-old boy on a stranger's door step after ringing the doorbell on October 17, 2018. The incident is under investigation.

Tornado moves through Two Guns, Arizona

Tornado moves through Two Guns, Arizona

A tornado swept through Two Guns, Arizona, on October 21, prompting a brief 20-minute tornado warning to be issued by the National Weather Service. The tornado was spotted by the I-40 highway near Two Guns, Arizona, but dissipated quickly.

Prince Harry says he also wishes baby is a girl

Prince Harry says he also wishes baby is a girl

Prince Harry told a well-wisher at the Invictus Games in Sydney that he’s hoping his and Meghan’s first born will be a girl. Harry was at a cycling event on October 21 when a woman called to him, “I hope it’s a girl.” Harry replied, “So do I.”

