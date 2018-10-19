Mega Millions hopefuls share their lottery dreams and superstitions

The sight of a convoy of Publix trucks down U.S. 231 heading for Panama City brought a little feelgood to Tallahassee resident Ralph Aspach, on his way to help friends clean up after Hurricane Michael.
James Litton, a deputy with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, talks on Thursday about how officers bring their personal chainsaws to help get trees off roads after Hurricane Michael tore through Middle Georgia.
A video posted to Facebook by the Fulshear, Texas police department appears to show a giant spider sneaking up to attack an officer during a traffic stop on October 10, 2018. It was actually a smaller spider creating a dash camera illusion. NO AUDIO
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman about the alleged killing of Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist, took place amid Republican calls for the White House to take a harder stance against the kingdom.
Cuban diplomats and supporters disrupted a UN meeting spotlighting country's political prisoners, banging on tables and shouting in Spanish "Cuba Yes, US Blockade No!" It was impossible to hear US Deputy Ambassador Kelley Currie and other officials.
Sun Herald reporter Margaret Baker covered the murder of Alabama trans teenager Mercedes Williamson's by Josh Vallum. It helped lead to the first federal hate crime conviction in the killing of a transgender person.