Mega Millions drawing for Oct. 16, 2018

Sun Herald reporter Margaret Baker covered the murder of Alabama trans teenager Mercedes Williamson's by Josh Vallum. It helped lead to the first federal hate crime conviction in the killing of a transgender person.
SpaceX made its first West Coast landing after launching a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Base on October 7. This footage shows the launch lighting up the sky above Malibu, California. The launch sparked increased Google searches for “UFO.”
Brandon Ragans shared this video of a naked man he said ran through a parking lot at Busch Gardens in Virginia to try to get in a vehicle with strangers before an officer showed up and "he became combative and had to be tased."
Panama City residents set up a table to offer food to their neighbors outside a house that was damaged by Hurricane Michael, which swept over Florida on October 10. The Miami Beach Police Department posted this footage on October 15.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, recused a dog from a local canal at SW 232 St and 97 Ave. The dog tugged on the heart of one of the firefighters who rescued it. He will taking the dog to nurse it back to health and try and find it’s owner.
Saudi Arabia warned it will respond to any "threats" against it as its stock market plunged, after President Trump warned of "severe punishment" over the disappearance of Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi.