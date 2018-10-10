Conditions quickly deteriorating as Hurricane Michael nears shore in Panama City Beach

As powerful category 4 Hurricane Michael nears the Florida coast, conditions have quickly deteriorated in Panama City Beach, Florida on Oct. 10, 2018.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Bradenton Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service