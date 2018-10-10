Hurricane Michael rips shingles off a roof in Panama City Beach

Hours before Category 4 Hurricane Michael was expected to make landfall, the Florida Panhandle was feeling the wind and waves from the powerful storm. At 11am on Wednesday, October 10, the storm was about 60 miles from Panama City Beach.
A woman who brought an “emotional support” squirrel on a plane in Orlando and then refused to leave the aircraft, remained defiant as she was led past disgruntled passengers forced to disembark from the Cleveland-bound flight on October 9.
Florida was bracing for Hurricane Michael on October 8 as the storm continued to barrel toward the Gulf of Mexico and was expected to make landfall on the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday. This video shows people clearing a beach at Seaside, Florida.
Tatum Sawgrass Marsh has key role in protection of wildlife. The Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast is working to connect protected lands from the Everglades to Duette Preserve and Flatford Swamp, expanding the habitat for the Florida panther.
Officer Schlling, from the Hammond Police Department, asks another officer to “hit the beat” before busting out dance moves in this video shared on October 4. The dancing happened outside Hammond Westside Montessori School in Louisiana.