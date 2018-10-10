Hurricane Michael rips shingles off a roof in Panama City Beach

Strong winds from Hurricane Michael rip shingles off a roof in Panama City Beach, Florida on Oct, 10, 2018.
Louisiana police officer busts a move outside school

News

Louisiana police officer busts a move outside school

Officer Schlling, from the Hammond Police Department, asks another officer to “hit the beat” before busting out dance moves in this video shared on October 4. The dancing happened outside Hammond Westside Montessori School in Louisiana.

