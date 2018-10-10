Strongs winds from Hurricane Michael begin to be felt in Panama City Beach

As Hurricane Michael nears the Florida coast, strong winds are beginning to be felt in Panama City Beach on Oct. 10, 2018.
By
Louisiana police officer busts a move outside school

News

Louisiana police officer busts a move outside school

Officer Schlling, from the Hammond Police Department, asks another officer to “hit the beat” before busting out dance moves in this video shared on October 4. The dancing happened outside Hammond Westside Montessori School in Louisiana.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Bradenton Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service