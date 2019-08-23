Eye medicines for your pets recalled by the same company that recalled human eye meds

How FDA drug recalls work The U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulates the safety of drugs, but sometimes a problem arises that triggers a recall. Here's how the recall process works and what you should do if a medicine you use is recalled. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulates the safety of drugs, but sometimes a problem arises that triggers a recall. Here's how the recall process works and what you should do if a medicine you use is recalled.

Altaire Pharmaceuticals recalled 60 lots of veterinary eye ointments on Thursday, the month after July’s massive recall of prescription and over-the-counter eye medicines for humans.

It’s not clear if the recalls are connected, although the reason given in the Altaire-written recall notice Thursday — “concerns regarding some (Quality Assurance) controls in the manufacturing facility” — reads the same as the reason given for July’s eye ointment and gel recalls that hit store brands for Walgreens, CVS, Walgreens, Target and name brand Clear Eyes, among others.

The medicines included in this recall are:

Vetropolycin Ophthalmic Ointment, 3.5 gram package, prescription medicine, NDC No. 17033-028-38. Lot numbers and expiration dates: 17245/RHG (08/19), 17246/RHH (08/19), 17265/RHQ (09/19), 17305/RJE (10/19), 17329/RKD (11/19), 17330/RKE (11/19), 17331/RKF (11/19), 17245/RHG (08/19), 17246/RHH (08/19), 17265/RHQ (09/19), 17305/RJE (10/19), 17329/RKD (11/19), 17330/RKE (11/19), 17331/RKF (11/19), 17382/RLJ (12/19), 17383/RLK (12/19), 18010/SAF (01/20), 18011/SAG (01/20), 18233/SIG (09/20), 18234/SIH (09/20), 18270/SKA (11/20), 18271/SKB (11/20), 18312/SLH (12/20), 18313/SLI (12/20), 19019/TAI (01/21), 19020/TAJ (01/2), 19024/TAL (01/21), 19067/TCE (03/21), 19097/TDA (04/21).

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Vetropolycin HC Ophthalmic Ointment, 3.5 gram package, NDC No. 17033-030-88. Lot numbers and expiration dates: 17243/RHF (08/19), 17324/RJQ (10/19), 17326/RKA (11/19), 17327/RKB (11/19), 17328/RKC (11/19), 17389/RLN (12/19), 18013/SAH (01/20), 18028/SAQ (01/20), 18039/SBD (02/20), 19118/TDK (04/21).

Puralube Vet Ophthalmic Ointment, 3.5 gram package, over-the-counter medicine, NDC No. 17033-211-38. Lot numbers and expiration dates: 17246/RHH (08/19), 17265/RHQ (09/19), 17305/RJE (10/19), 17329/RKD (11/19), 17330/RKE (11/19), 17331/RKF (11/19), 17382/RLJ (12/19), 17383/RLK (12/19), 18010/SAF (01/20), 18011/SAG (018/20), 18233/SIG (09/20), 18234/SIH (09/20), 18270/SKA (11/20), 18271/SKB (11/20), 18312/SLH (12/20), 18313/SLI (12/20), 19019/TAI (01/21), 19020/TAJ (01/21), 19024/TAL (01/21), 19067/TCE (03/21), 19097/TDA (04/21).

These were distributed through Dechra Veterinary Products and Altaire’s directing consumer questions on the recall to Dechra at 1-866-933-2472 or emailing support@dechra.com.