Do you give your dog pig ears for a treat? It may sicken them, and there’s a recall

If you love your dog, don’t give him any pig ear dog treats, for now. There’s a multi-state recall for salmonella.

Officials are asking pet owners to stop buying all pig ear treats until further notice, and are advising retail stores to stop selling them. Testing has found different salmonella strains in multiple suppliers, according to the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“No single supplier, distributor or common brand of pig ear treats has been identified that could account for all the illnesses,” the CDC wrote on their website. “This is why CDC and FDA are now advising people to not buy or feed any pig ear dog treats to pets.”

There are 127 reported cases of people infected with strains of salmonella in 33 states from coming in contact with the pig ears. Twenty-six people have been hospitalized, with 24 of those infected being children younger than 5 years old, according to the agency. So far, no deaths have been reported.

Florida has had three reported cases of illness. Iowa has the highest at 23, according to the CDC. There were no immediate statistics on dogs who may have fallen ill.

If you have pig ear treats, but your dog hasn’t shown signs of illness, still throw it away and wash your hands afterwards. Anyone who handles the treats or is caring for a dog who ate the treats may be susceptible to getting ill, according to the agency.

The recall advisory comes after two separate pig ear related recalls in July, one of which was nationwide.

What are salmonella symptoms?

While some dogs might not look sick, those infected with salmonella will usually have diarrhea, which sometimes may be bloody. Dogs and other animals who may have eaten the treats may also seem more tired than usual, vomit or have a fever. If you think your pet is infected, take it to the vet.

Humans who become infected may have diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. Most who are infected usually recover without treatment but you should still visit the doctor, the agency recommends.

What do I do if I have pig ear dog treats?

▪ Throw them out.

▪ Wash any container, shelf or area where pig ear treats have been stored.

▪ Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after touching pig ear dog treats or the storage area.

Visit CDC.gov for more information about the recall.

If you think your dog’s illness is related to pig ears, you can let the FDA know by electronically reporting it through their portal.