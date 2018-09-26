Why your dog (or cat) might fail the SnootChallenge
If you're one of the hundreds of people not able to get your pet to rest his or her snout in the circle of your hands, you're not alone. We asked some pet behavior experts why some pet owners are having greater success than others.
A woman in Zebulon, North Carolina saw this puppy, now called Nash, on a small island of dry land. He was tied to a tree. After rescuing him, she gave him to the SPCA of Wake County who is now nursing him back to health.
A pup lost its way after it was swimming after ducks and got stranded in the pond at a Myrtle Beach, S.C., dog park Wednesday. A Myrtle Beach police officer paddled out and rescued the stranded dog at Barc Park South.
Prak Dara and his girlfriend Kara Hills were reunited with their dog, Titan, on June 3 after he had been kidnapped from his home in Katy, Texas, three months prior. Titan was found almost 1,000 miles away in Greenville, SC thanks to his microchip.
Dogs dressed for Mardi Gras walked in the Krewe of Barkloxi's Bow Wow Paw-rade on Feb. 4 at the Biloxi Town Green. It was led by the 2018 Krewe of Barkloxi King and Queen. Dogs were judged in categories of most creative costume, cuteness, happiest
SeaWorld has created a way to protect penguins with bald spots: wetsuits. This solution protects the penguin's skin and keeps them warm. Maria Barreto is a wardrobe craftsperson who made wetsuits for penguins, and says this is one of the best proj
