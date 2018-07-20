Watch this dog reunite with his family after being stolen while in his owner's truck

This service dog was just reunited with his USMC Veteran Owner and family.
By
This Mardi Gras party is for the dogs

Pets

This Mardi Gras party is for the dogs

Dogs dressed for Mardi Gras walked in the Krewe of Barkloxi's Bow Wow Paw-rade on Feb. 4 at the Biloxi Town Green. It was led by the 2018 Krewe of Barkloxi King and Queen. Dogs were judged in categories of most creative costume, cuteness, happiest

Balding penguin finds warmth in wetsuit

Pets

Balding penguin finds warmth in wetsuit

SeaWorld has created a way to protect penguins with bald spots: wetsuits. This solution protects the penguin's skin and keeps them warm. Maria Barreto is a wardrobe craftsperson who made wetsuits for penguins, and says this is one of the best proj