297,000 pounds of imported canned meat was sent out nationwide without inspection

About 297,715 pounds of canned corned beef was imported and distributed nationwide without being re-inspected by the USDA’s Food Safety Inspection Service, the agency announced Monday night.

The Ox & Palm corned beef products were brought from Australia by California’s MW Polar, the business name of Milky Way International Trading.

“The problem was discovered after FSIS received a tip from an industry representative indicating that corned beef product received from Milky Way did not undergo FSIS import re-inspection,” the USDA recall notice states.

Recalled cans came into the United States from June 6 through Jan. 21 at various times with different “Best Before” dates and lot codes. The USDA posted a list of the can sizes, codes, shipping marks and best before dates.

Products involved are:

▪ Ox & Palm Corned Beef

▪ Ox & Palm Chili & Garlic Corned Beef

▪ Ox & Palm Corned Beef Onion

▪ Ox & Palm Sita Cam Pie Luncheon Loaf

The corned beef can be returned to the store of purchase for a full refund. Anyone with questions can reach out to MW Polar Consumer Relations Specialist Ramita Garviso, info@mwpolar.com or 562-921-2800, ext. 160.