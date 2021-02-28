Taco products, wraps, salads recalled after listeria found on surface used to make them

House brands of Kwik Trip convenience stores and Fresh Thyme Listeria are among the food products recalled in several states after listeria was found in a food manufacturing facility, FDA and USDA-posted recall notices announced Saturday.

J&J Distributing made the recalls after finding “a utensil used to produce” the taco dips, wraps, salads and sandwiches had listeria.

Listeria hits about 1,600 Americans each year, the CDC says, and kills about 260. The worst consequences usually hit senior citizens, children under 5 and people with damaged immune systems. Listeria can cause miscarriage and stillbirths in pregnant women. Symptoms in people who aren’t pregnant include confusion, poor balance, high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

The products recalled:

▪ Caribou: 9-ounce Turkey Sandwich, code date 26-Feb.

Caribou Turkey Sandwich label FDA

▪ Earthgrown: Mini Taco Dip, code date 3-Mar.

Earthgrown Mini Taco Dip label FDA

▪ Fresh Thyme: 10-ounce Taco Dip, code date 3-Mar.

Fresh Thyme Taco Dip FDA

▪ Haug Fresh: 16-ounce Taco Trays, UPC code Nos. 6-10014-16383-9 and 6-10014-16415-7; 29-ounce Taco Trays; and 22-ounce Mini 7 Layer Dip Tray. All with a code date of 3-Mar.

The Haug Fresh logo FDA

▪ Kwik Trip: 8-ounce Taco Dip and 15.8-ounce Taco Dip, code date 3-Mar.

▪ Tastebuds: 9-ounce Layered Fiesta Taco Dip, 9-ounce Taco Dip; 15.8-ounce Taco Platter; and 26-ounce Taco Platter, all with a code date of 3-Mar.

These Tastebuds products went to stores in Minnesota and Wisconsin with a sell-by date of Feb. 28 and “Est. 38450” in the USDA mark of inspection: 10-ounce Bacon Lettuce Avocado Tomato Wrap; 10-ounce Turkey Ranch Club Wrap; 10-ounce Chicken Caesar Wrap; and 12-ounce Southwest Style Chicken Salad.

Tastebuds Layered Fiesta Taco Dip FDA

▪ Unbranded with a sell-by date of Feb. 28 and “Est. 38450” to stores in Minnesota and Wisconsin: 9-ounce Cobb Salad and 12-ounce Southwest Style Chicken Salad.

Consumers with these foods should return them to the store for a full refund. Those with questions can call Jason Jaynes, J&J Distributing Owner, at 651-292-3822.