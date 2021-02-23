96,000 pounds of illegally imported Chinese food products went to six states, USDA says

Ming Yang Hotpot Seasoning (Super spicy, Extremely) USDA

About 96,810 pounds of Ming Yang Hotpot Seasonings were recalled because they have beef tallow and didn’t undergo USDA import re-inspection after coming from China.

Though beef tallow is beef fat, the USDA is still counting it as beef, and China is “an ineligible country for beef,” according to the recall alert.

What’s recalled by California company GLG Trading are:

▪ 17.6-ounce packs of Ming Yang Hotpot Seasoning (Slightly Spicy);

Ming Yang Hotpot Seasoning (Slightly spicy) USDA

▪ Ming Yang Hotpot Seasoning (Super spicy, Extremely);

Ming Yang Hotpot Seasoning (Super spicy, Extremely) USDA

▪ 12.07-ounce packs of Ming Yang Hotpot Seasoning (Medium spicy, Mala).

Ming Yang Hotpot Seasoning (Medium spicy, Mala) USDA

They don’t have a mark of federal inspection. These went to distributors, stores and restaurants in New York, California, Texas, Hawaii, Nevada and Arizona.

Anyone with questions about this recall can call GLG’s Derek Yang, 805-366-6666.