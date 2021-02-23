Food & Drink

96,000 pounds of illegally imported Chinese food products went to six states, USDA says

Ming Yang Hotpot Seasoning (Super spicy, Extremely)
Ming Yang Hotpot Seasoning (Super spicy, Extremely) USDA

About 96,810 pounds of Ming Yang Hotpot Seasonings were recalled because they have beef tallow and didn’t undergo USDA import re-inspection after coming from China.

Though beef tallow is beef fat, the USDA is still counting it as beef, and China is “an ineligible country for beef,” according to the recall alert.

What’s recalled by California company GLG Trading are:

17.6-ounce packs of Ming Yang Hotpot Seasoning (Slightly Spicy);

Chinese beef tallow seasoning photo No. 3.JPG
Ming Yang Hotpot Seasoning (Slightly spicy) USDA

Ming Yang Hotpot Seasoning (Super spicy, Extremely);

Chinese beef tallow seasoning photo No. 2 _fitted.jpeg
Ming Yang Hotpot Seasoning (Super spicy, Extremely) USDA

12.07-ounce packs of Ming Yang Hotpot Seasoning (Medium spicy, Mala).

Chinese beef photo No. 3.JPG
Ming Yang Hotpot Seasoning (Medium spicy, Mala) USDA

They don’t have a mark of federal inspection. These went to distributors, stores and restaurants in New York, California, Texas, Hawaii, Nevada and Arizona.

Anyone with questions about this recall can call GLG’s Derek Yang, 805-366-6666.

Read Next

Read Next
Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
  Comments  

Restaurant News

New restaurant offers a fresh take on poke bowls and sushi burritos at Lakewood Ranch

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service