Dole’s third bagged salad recall of the year impacts people with this nut allergy

Dole Chopped Sunflower Crunch Salad Kit FDA

For the third time this year, Dole Fresh Vegetables recalled a bagged salad after a packaging mistake put a risk into the salad for some people with food allergies.

The recall announced Wednesday night concerns lot Nos. W02702A and W02702B of the Sunflower Crunch Chopped Salad Kit with a best by date on the bag of 2-11-2021. Inside the bag, there’s a dressing and topping kit with wheat and tree nuts that belongs to another salad kit. That makes wheat and tree nuts undeclared allergens.

“No illnesses nor allergic reactions have been reported to date in association with the recall,” the Dole-written, FDA-posted recall notice states. “However, people who have an allergy to wheat and tree nuts may have a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.”

These bags went to stores only in New York, Ohio and Wisconsin. Consumers with the recalled kits can throw them out or return them to the store for a full refund.

Those with questions can call Dole at 800-356-3111.

Dole’s not alone among food producers in failing to put the right food into the right bags or boxes. So far in 2021, in reverse chronological order:

▪ Sprouts Farmers Market Vanilla Flavored Yogurt Covered Cranberries because an error led to almonds being in the product.

▪ Delicae Gourmet of Tarpon Springs pulled Thai Peanut Sauce, Panang Curry Sauce and Spicy Red Curry Sauce that shouldn’t have shrimp, but do have shrimp.

▪ Some boxes of Publix Parmesan-Crusted Salmon Fillets had the wrong fillets, creating a soy allergy issue.

▪ Dole’s Endless Summer Salad Kit contained the wrong dressing kit, one with fish and egg as undeclared allergens.

▪ A flavor of popcorn sold exclusively at Publix with milk was put in packaging for another kind of popcorn that doesn’t have milk.

▪ Door County Coffee & Tea Co. claimed “a printing omission” is why milk and soy weren’t listed among allergens on its French Vanilla Flavored Cappuccino Single Serve Cups.

▪ Party size bags of Original Flavor Ruffles had Ruffles with a flavor that had milk.

▪ Dole Sesame Asian Chopped Salad Kits had a wrong dressing and topping kit.