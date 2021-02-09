Here’s the goof-up that caused some Publix brand salmon fillets to be recalled

Publix Parmesan-Crusted Wild Alaskan Salmon Fillets FDA

Through a supplier’s mistake, Publix has another entry in the recent parade of food recalls caused by a food allergy issue.

About 8,450 boxes of Publix’s store brand Parmesan-Crusted Wild Alaskan Salmon Fillets that went to Publix distribution warehouses in Florida and Georgia got recalled by Seattle-based manufacturer, Ocean Beauty Seafood. A customer found teriyaki-sauced salmon fillets in a box that should’ve had Parmesan-crusted fillets.

The teriyaki-touched salmon has soy and the other variety doesn’t, so it’s not listed among the ingredients. This is a major problem if you’re willing to go with the teriyaki, but have a soy allergy.

As the recall notice states, “People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.”

The Ocean Beauty-written recall notice says, “Further investigation by the co-packer UniSea Cold Storage of Redmond, Washington, revealed that the that the loading box machine operator must have inadvertently grabbed the Parmesan-crusted salmon retail box instead of the correct boxes.”

Ocean Beauty says it estimates only 300 of the 8,450 boxes have the wrong fillets.

Consumers can return the salmon to the store for a full refund. Those with questions can call Ocean Beauty at 206-286-2566 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, Eastern time or email info@oceanbeauty.com.