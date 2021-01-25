Food & Drink

Publix announces recall of snack food sold exclusively at its supermarkets

Bickel’s Butter Flavored Popcorn
Bickel’s Butter Flavored Popcorn Publix

A packaging goof-up on a product sold exclusively at Publix stores has created a food allergy landmine.

Bickel’s Snack Foods said some 8-ounce bags of Cheddar Flavored Popcorn, which has milk, were labeled as Butter Flavored Popcorn, which doesn’t have milk. That’s more than an annoyance if you have a milk allergy or might be giving this popcorn to someone with a milk allergy.

As the recall notice on Publix’s website states, “Consumers with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk could experience a serious or life-threatening reaction if they consume this product.”

The Bickel’s-written, FDA-posted recall notice says a Publix store employee spotted the problem.

Bickel’s is recalling the lot with use by date 29 MAR 21 Z1 E1 from all Publix stores, in Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee and Virginia. Customers can return the bags to the store for a full refund.

Consumers with questions can call Bickel’s at 717-900-1520, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time or email dsager@bickelssnacks.com.

Read Next

Read Next

Read Next
Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service