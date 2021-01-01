Bradenton Herald Logo
A potentially ‘serious’ milk issue caused a nationwide recall of vanilla cupcakes

Three lots of Divvies Vanilla Cupcakes with vanilla icing or chocolate icing have been recalled nationwide after an ingredient mix snafu created a food allergy issue.

The vegan cupcakes don’t have nuts. They’re also not supposed to have milk or eggs, but Divvies said in its FDA-posted recall notice that “an ingredient containing milk and eggs had gotten into the ingredient mix which is used specifically for the vanilla cupcakes.”

For those with a milk allergy or egg allergy, eating these cupcakes “runs the risk of a serious or life-threatening reaction...,” the alert states.

This cover lot Nos. VV303-1, VV304-1 and VC309-1. They can be returned to the store or purchase site for a full refund.

People with questions can call Divvies at 203-989-3173.

