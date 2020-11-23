Cyclospora contamination causes a recall at Winn-Dixie, Fresco Y Mas, Harvey’s, BI-LO

The discovery of cyclospora on basil caused the recall of half-ounce containers of SE Grocers Naturally Better Organic Fresh Cut Basil across the Southeastern Grocers chains.

Lot Nos. PV64308A300 and PV64308C296 with a UPC No. 6-07880-20230-4 have been yanked from all Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Mas, Harveys and BI-LO supermarkets.

The CDC describes symptoms of cyclospora infection as including “watery diarrhea (most common); loss of appetite; weight loss; cramping; bloating; increased gas; nausea; and fatigue.” Without treatment, these maladies can hang around for a month or longer.

Anyone with the basil should either toss it or return it to the store for a full refund.

If you have questions, call 866-946-6349, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Eastern time, or Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Eastern time.

