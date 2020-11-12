Almost 3,000 Mac & Cheese Bites boxes got recalled. Something else might be inside

Stuffed Foods Mac & Cheese Bites USDA

A packaging oops that could lead to a serious food allergy problem caused the recall of about 2,983 boxes of Stuffed Foods Mac & Cheese Bites.

A customer alerted Stuffed Foods that a box had Buffalo Style Chicken Poppers instead. This is a minor annoyance to most people, although hungry vegetarians might consider it a major problem. But those with soy allergies really just can’t shrug and satisfy their munchies with the chicken poppers instead.

The Chicken Poppers have soy. As the Mac & Cheese Bites don’t, soy is an undeclared allergen and pounding the Chicken Poppers can lead to harsh consequences.

The boxes come from lot No. 20272 with “BEST IF USED BY: MAR 22 2022” on the end panel. They went to retail stores nationwide.

Consumers can return the boxes to the store of purchase for a full refund. Anyone with questions about the recall can call Stuffed Foods’ President David Robinson at 978-203-0370.

Taste Newsletter A weekly look at the local food and drink scene. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

If Stuffed Foods Buffalo Style Chicken Poppers are in the box, soy becomes an undeclared allergen on this ingredients list for Mac & Cheese Bites. USDA