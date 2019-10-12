If you bought a Publix sub or deli cheese in the last 10 days, check out this recall

Publix chicken tender sub Courtesy of Publix

Publix issued a not-food-in-your-food recall Friday, recalling Publix Deli White American Cheese.

“...it might contain foreign material,” says Publix’s website recall announcement, which was under the News Article section of the site instead of the Recall section.

The supermarket chain says the cheese, which is sold at the deli counter in all Publix stores, might’ve been also in custom-ordered sub sandwiches in those stores Oct. 3 through Friday.

The cheese was made by Great Lakes Cheese, a company with cheese production plants in Cuba, New York; Adams, New York; La Crosse, Wisconsin and a specialty cheese packaging plant in Wausau, Wisconsin.

“As part of our commitment to food safety, potentially impacted product has been removed from all store shelves,” said a statement from Maria Brous, Publix media and community relations director. “Customers who have purchased the product in question or custom subs made with the product in question may return the product to their local store for a full refund.”

Anyone with questions can call Publix at 800-242-1227.