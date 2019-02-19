Recall alert: This organic cereal sold at Publix has gluten. It doesn’t say that

One production run of EnviroKidz organic cereals has been yanked from shelves because while they might contain gluten, it’s not noted on the packaging.
That’s a problem for those suffering from people with a wheat allergy, celiac disease, gluten or wheat sensitivity. People with food allergies rely on packaging and ingredient listings to prevent crossing paths with allergens that can cause them serious, even fatal problems.
So, in the United States, Nature’s Path Foods pulled 10-ounce boxes of EnviroKidz Choco Chimp with best by date of 8/27/2019; Gorilla Munch with best by dates of 8/24/2019 and 9/21/2019; and Jungle Munch, with a best by date of 8/1/2019. In Canada, the boxes of Choco Chimp have a best by date of 8/27/2019; Gorilla Munch, 8/24/2019; and Jungle Munch, 8/01/2019. The boxes are 284g.
“The error was isolated to one facility and due to air contamination as a result of incorrect production scheduling,” the company-written, FDA-posted recall notice states. “Other gluten-free Nature’s Path and EnviroKidz products are not impacted and are not part of this voluntary recall.”
The company-written recall notice posted to the FDA site Friday and Publix announced it Monday.
Those who wish to return the cereal can take it back to the store of purchase for a full refund.
Anyone with questions can call Nature’s Path at 866-880-7284, Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Eastern time, or email ConsumerServices@naturespath.com.
