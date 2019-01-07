Watching your carb intake? Pizza Hut is making cheat days easier than ever

If your New Year’s resolution includes staving off carbs and alcohol, read no further.
Pizza Hut announced Monday that along with your cheesy, bready meal delivered to your door, you can get a nice cold one.
The pizza chain is expanding its beer delivery program to 300 locations around the country by the Super Bowl, and Floridians are among the beneficiaries.
Pizza Hut did the beer delivery thing for a trial in late 2017, and it made customers happy.
“Positive feedback is a big driving force behind this expansion,” Marianne Radley, Pizza Hut’s chief brand officer told CNN Business.
You will be able to order such brands as Blue Moon, Bud Light and Corona Extra.
Delivery people will card customers at their door.
“As the official Pizza Sponsor of the NFL, we’ve been celebrating football fans all season long, so it only makes sense for us to bring more customers the beloved combo of pizza and beer ahead of the Super Bowl,” the company said in a statement. “We are proud to be pioneers of beer delivery and are well-poised to take on more markets in the coming year.”
