USDA issues recall of popular sausage links that may contain pieces of metal

Want some iron in your breakfast sausage?

Sure you do. But perhaps not from pieces of metal.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service recalled more than 29,000 pounds of Jimmy Dean Heat ‘n Serve Original Sausage Links made with pork and turkey on Monday because they may be contaminated with pieces of metal.

The recall of the CTI Foods-manufactured product in Kentucky is for the frozen, ready-to-eat sausage links pouches produced and packaged on Aug. 4, 2018 with a use-by date of Jan. 31, 2019.

SIGN UP

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The sausages carry the case code A6382168, with a time stamp range of 11:58 through 01:49.

The products subject to the recall also bear establishment number “EST. 19085” on the back of the packaging.

The problematic pouches were shipped to a Tennessee establishment and then shipped to stores, but the USDA recall doesn’t say whether the Jimmy Dean Heat ‘n Serve pork and turkey packages went out to other states.

The food safety department found out about the contamination on Monday when a handful of customers complained that they found metal pieces in their ready-to-eat links.

According to the USDA, “there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.”

Check your freezer and if you happen to have these particular packages and the numbers match up, don’t eat them and either toss them or return them to the store.

You can also check the retail distribution list at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls or call the Jimmy Dean customer service line at 855-382-3101.