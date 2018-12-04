Check your freezer again. Salmonella beef recall almost doubled to 12 million pounds

The tonnage in JBS Tolleson’s gargantuan beef recall in connection with a 25-state salmonella outbreak has increased by over five million pounds to 12,093,271, the USDA announced early Tuesday.

What hasn’t changed are the production dates for the beef, July 26 through Sept. 7, so there’s no concern about beef currently on sale.

Beef in freezers, however, still worries the USDA and Centers for Disease Control.

Beef bought, frozen, then used clearly was involved in the later illnesses in the outbreak, on which the CDC last released figures Nov. 15. According to the CDC’s timeline, the last 22 people of the 246 hit with salmonella fell ill from Sept. 30 through Oct. 16.

Also unchanged, as of Tuesday morning: the retail list of stores that likely received the beef.

Anyone with questions about this recall can call JBS at 800-727-2333.

Salmonella brings fever, stomachaches and sometimes bloody diarrhea for four to seven days. It usually hits between 12 hours and three days after eating food with salmonella and hangs around for four to seven days. Hospitalization becomes necessary for about 1.9 percent of salmonella sufferers, according to the CDC, but this outbreak has put 59 people (24 percent) in hospitals.