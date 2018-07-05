Looking for a tasty way to beat the heat? Here's how to make 3 different flavors of gourmet ice pops

Omni Hotels & Resorts has a solution for anyone trying to beat the intense July heat: homemade, gourmet ice pops. Check out this video for step-by-step directions on how to make three delicious flavors: ginger peach, watermelon lemonade and pineap
By