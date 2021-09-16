More parsley recalled after the same E. coli found as in the earlier recall

For the second time in a week, a parsley producer has issued a recall after the Michigan Department of Agriculture found non-O157 Shiga-toxin producing E. coli.

Here’s what you need to know.

Whose parsley was recalled?

Buurma Farms is pulling 320 boxes of Plain Parsley that, according to the company-written, FDA-posted recall notice, was harvested on Aug. 30. Retailers in Ohio and Michigan received 30-count cartons from Aug. 30 through Sept. 3. Wholesalers in New York, Illinois, Pennsylvania and South Carolina got 60-count crates from Sept. 2 through Sept. 4. They should look for lot No. 2A242A6” and a PTI lot No. of “2B243A6” on the orange lot code sticker.

Individual parsley bunches would have a Buurma Farms twist-tie with price look-up No. 4901 and a UPC code 33383 80125.

The individual bunch tie on recalled Buurma Plain Parsley FDA

An email to the Miami Herald from Buurma Food Safety Director Joel Buurma said a Buurma Farms customer told the company on Sept. 7 that a state of Michigan inspector found the E. coli in a sample. He also said an inspector told him there were “no real areas of concern” spotted during Tuesday’s follow-up inspection of Buurma’s Michigan plant.

No more samples were taken Tuesday, Buurma said.

What form of E. coli was found?

Non-O157 STEC E. coli, generally considered to be the less dangerous E. coli. This is still likely to bring diarrhea, vomiting and stomachaches, but less likely to bring the kidney damage known as “hemolytic uremic syndrome,” or HUS.

“Less is known about the non-O157 STEC, partly because older laboratory practices did not identify non-O157 infections,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. “As a whole, the non-O157 serogroups are less likely to cause severe illness than E. coli O157, though sometimes they can. For example, E. coli O26 produces the same type of toxins that E. coli O157 produces, and causes a similar illness, though it is typically less likely to lead to kidney problems.”

What should you do with the recalled parsley?

Return it to the store for a full refund or trash it, but definitely don’t eat it — besides the possible E. coli issues, the email from Buurma says it’s “well past the expected shelf life at this point.”

Customers with questions can call Buurma at 866-827-3362, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time.