Dole recalls parsley in Florida and four other states. It might have E. coli

A positive test for non-O157 Shiga-toxin E. coli by the Michigan Department of Agriculture resulted in Dole Curly Leaf Parsley getting recalled in Florida, Missouri, Michigan, Minnesota and Iowa.

Here’s what you need to know.

What parsley did Dole recall?

Curley Leaf Parsley that went to stores, wholesalers and distributors. The individual bunches of parsley you’d buy in the store have PLU No. 4899 and UPC code No. 0 3383 80330 0 on the twist tie. The 74 cases of 60-count boxes and 39 cases of 30-count boxes have product code No. 0 07143 000310 3.

The tie on the recalled Dole Curley Leaf Parsley FDA

The label on recalled 30-count cases of Dole Curly Leaf Parsley. FDA

The label on the recalled 60-count boxes of Dole Curley Leaf Parsley FDA

What form of E. coli was found?

Non-O157 STEC E. coli, generally considered to be the less dangerous E. coli. This is still likely to bring diarrhea, vomiting and stomachaches, but less likely to bring the kidney damage known as “hemolytic uremic syndrome,” or HUS.

“Less is known about the non-O157 STEC, partly because older laboratory practices did not identify non-O157 infections,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. “As a whole, the non-O157 serogroups are less likely to cause severe illness than E. coli O157, though sometimes they can. For example, E. coli O26 produces the same type of toxins that E. coli O157 produces, and causes a similar illness, though it is typically less likely to lead to kidney problems.”

What should you do with the recalled parsley?

Definitely don’t eat it. Either trash it or return it to the store for a full refund.

Anybody with questions can call Dole at 800-356-3111, Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Eastern time.