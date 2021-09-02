Disney on Ice going international again for the first time since arrival of the pandemic

Feld Entertainment, which has Disney On Ice, Monster Jam and Supercross shows touring the United States, is preparing to go international again for the first since the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Disney On Ice opened Thursday in Abu Dhabi, with shows continuing through Sept. 11. Performers will then move on to the United Kingdom to entertain with shows from Oct. 28 through Jan. 2.

Feld plans to have all of its companies touring nationally and globally in 2022, including Disney On Ice, Supercross, Monster Jam, Sesame Street Live, Marvel and Jurassic World Live Tour.

Feld Entertainment recently marked the 40th anniversary of Disney on Ice, making it the longest-running touring show currently in the Feld toolbox.

Robert McHugh, Feld Entertainment’s senior vice president of International Event Marketing and Sales, said the international shows, coordinated from the company’s base in Ellenton, provided some unique challenges.

Many of them were travel-related. Would performers have to quarantine? What passports would be allowed? Is the destination a COVID venue?

And then there was the cost of transportation, which has increased 30%, affecting ticket prices.

“We almost canceled it a few times,” McHugh said of the dates in Abu Dhabi.

Eventually, the Feld team was able to sort out the details and go forward with the Abu Dhabi tour in a new venue built to accommodate 18,000 people. Due to COVID restrictions, however, seating was limited to 3,400, McHugh said.

To attend the Abu Dhabi shows, spectators 16 and older must show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

While in rehearsals, the Disney on Ice troupe had 1,000 COVID tests to help observe health protocols, McHugh said.

“The world has changed and it’s a challenge to your business.” he said. “There is a lot of pent-up demand for entertainment, and ticket sales are doing very well in Abu Dhabi and the United Kingdom. Shockingly, ticket sales are going through the roof.”

In 2022, Feld expects to take Disney on Ice into Sweden, Finland, Norway, Australia, Japan and elsewhere.