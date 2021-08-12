This beachfront estate in Anna Maria goes on the market for a cool $16.5 million

A beach-front estate in the city of Anna Maria recently went on the market for $16.5 million. It is located at 100 Beach Ave.

A beach-front estate in the city of Anna Maria recently landed on the real estate market with a big splash.

The $16.5 million asking price for the property at 100 Beach Avenue is believed to be well above that of any other single-family home ever sold on Anna Maria Island.

The home sits on 110 feet of direct Gulf of Mexico beach frontage. At nearly 7,500-square-feet, it has five bedrooms, five full-bathrooms, and one half-bathroom.

Other features include a gourmet main kitchen with double-islands and Jenair Rise commercial appliances, two dishwashers, wet bar with ice maker, a large pantry, wall oven and microwave, a separate Butler’s Pantry, farmhouse sink, and laundry room.

The resort-style master suite has walk-in dual island closets, washer and dryer and a spa-style master bathroom with heated floors.

The estate home also has an elevator, a game room with direct access to the partially-covered swimming pool with spa, and an over-sized courtyard and seven-car garage.

The Manatee County Property Appraiser website lists the property’s value as $4,097,732.

The seller is represented by Charles Buky with Coldwell Banker Realty in Florida.

“This expansive waterfront home offers all the luxuries and amenities desirable to immerse yourself into Island living. The property is truly a beach lover’s dream, which provides privacy, grand living spaces, an impeccable design and is located in the heart of the much-desired Anna Maria Island,” Buky said.

Anna Maria Island, which is built out, has seen a trend toward high-end homes replacing beach bungalows at much higher prices.

In 2017, Jason Sato of Sato Real Estate, 519 Pine Ave., Anna Maria, brokered the sale of a 6,483-square-foot beachfront home at 102 Mangrove Ave. , for $4.5 million, which was among the highest prices ever paid for a single-family home on Anna Maria Island. That record selling price has since been eclipsed by other sales.

Earlier this year, Sato sold a single-family home at 805 North Shore Drive, Anna Maria, for $6.8 million, and the property next door at 807 North Shore Drive for $6.75 million.

Other properties that have brought more money were multi-unit resorts such as Anna Maria Beach Resort at 6306 Gulf Drive, bought by Kelley and Joe Varner for $9.6 million, and the former Layby Hotel Resort , 105 White Ave., Holmes Beach, which was sold for $8.825 million. The corporate owner is listed as Coasting LLC of Nashville, Tennessee.

An estate at 845 Longboat Club Road, Longboat Key, sold for $16.5 million in 2020, setting setting the record for the highest-registered residential sale in the history of the Manatee, Sarasota and Charlotte counties.

For more information about the recently listed estate at 100 Beach Ave. visit https://www.coldwellbankerhomes.com/fl/anna-maria/100-beach-ave/pid_42688961/.

