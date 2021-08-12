Living

A ‘serious or life-threatening’ mistake causes recall of Lay’s potato chips

Lay’s Wavy Original Potato Chips
Lay’s Wavy Original Potato Chips FDA

After what Frito-Lay called “investigation as a result of consumer contact,” the company recalled bags of Wavy Lay’s Original Potato Chips because they might have milk ingredients — and that’s not declared on the bags.

Not a problem to most people. But as the company-written, FDA-posted recall notice says: “Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume product contained inside the recalled bags.”

Frito Lay says only 31 of the 7 3/4-ounce bags have been recalled and they went to retail stores in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. They have either a “Guaranteed Fresh” date of 02 Nov 2021 with manufacturing code No. 1712 1794485 21:30 or “Guaranteed Fresh” date of 19 Oct 2021 with manufacturing code No. 1713 2004418 03:37.

If you have these chips and they might be eaten by anyone with a milk allergy, return them to the store for a full refund. If you have any questions or comments, call Frito-Lay at 800-352-4477, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Eastern time.

Read Next
Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Read Next
Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Living

Teen connects higher COVID-19 mortality rates for those with the sickle cell trait: ‘My true passion is using my love of numbers to help other people around the world’

Living

City University of New York to stop withholding student transcripts over unpaid bills

August 12, 2021 4:00 AM

Pets

Pets Q&A: Cat has an obsession with licking her owner

August 12, 2021 4:00 AM

Living

Ex-etiquette: What’s mine is his?

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service