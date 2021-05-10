Living

A potentially ‘serious’ problem with a Whole Foods protein powder got it recalled

Whole Foods’ house brand, 365 Whey Protein Powder Natural Vanilla Flavor FDA

One lot of Whole Foods Market’s 365 Everyday Value Whey Protein Powder Natural Vanilla Flavor has been recalled after a mistake that can create a “serious or life-threatening” situation.

It’s the kind of packaging mistake that got Whole Foods publicly upbraided by the FDA in December, but this malfunction came from powder manufacturer Arizona Nutritional Supplements. Some containers of the Whey Protein Powder Natural Vanilla Flavor, which doesn’t have soy, have Soy Protein Powder.

That means soy isn’t listed among the ingredients. As the FDA-posted recall notice states, “Individuals with an allergy or sensitivity to soy may risk a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.”

This is lot No. 0073984 with a best by date of 03/04/2023 and was sold at Whole Foods stores nationwide from March 24 through Thursday. Those who want to return the protein powder can do so at the Whole Foods of purchase for a full refund.

Those with questions can call 844-936-8255, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., Eastern time or weekends, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
