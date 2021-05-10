‘She’s a text away’: Mentoring program helps new moms navigate parenthood

PITTSBURGH — Savanna Carpenter already had two children. But when she was approached in the hospital after the birth of her third about joining a parenting mentor program, she was intrigued, she said. "I thought, sure, why not?"

The Pittsburgh-based program, NurturePA, connects new mothers with experienced mothers to serve as mentors. Since its founding seven years ago, it has worked exclusively through text messaging and served thousands of new mothers.

Two years and one more child later, Carpenter is still in touch with her mentor at least once a week.

"If there's a time when I'm not getting enough sleep, if I need something mentally or emotionally, she's a text away," said Carpenter, of Moon, Pennsylvania. "It's not like I need to schedule something."

The program operates under the theory that babies and children thrive under a secure, attached relationship with their mother.

"In order to support babies, we need to support their parents," said Kate Brennan, executive director. "In order to support parents these days, text messaging is the way to do that."

Although COVID-19 has not affected NurturePA's delivery of services at all, it has affected recruitment. Previously, the organization recruited new mothers by visiting them after they gave birth in partner hospitals such as Magee-Womens Hospital of UPMC, West Penn Hospital and Jefferson Regional Medical Center. Because of hospital visitor restrictions, recruitment has now moved mainly to social media and word-of-mouth.

At its peak the organization served more than 600 women at one time but is now down to about 300 because of recruitment challenges.

The organization uses volunteers as mentors, and while mentor recruitment was one of its biggest challenges pre-COVID-19, they now have a waiting list of mothers who want to volunteer. "This is a group of women who have experienced the transition to parenthood themselves and recognize it as a vulnerable time," said Brennan. "They're seeking out the experience to share what they've learned from it."

Robin Myers, of Squirrel Hill, joined NurturePA as a mentee three years ago after the birth of her second child. She had unexpectedly lost her mother while pregnant and appreciated the opportunity to get some extra support.

It turned out to be much more rewarding than she expected: Her mentor's mother had also died when her children were young. "It was just nice to have a person that I could talk to that knew what I was going through," she said.

Myers, who is a nurse, transitioned to a mentor role with the organization as her children, now 3 and 6, grew older. She currently mentors five new mothers and helped them with navigating their first year of parenthood mainly stuck at home due to COVID-19. "It's been a huge challenge for them," she said. "I got a lot of questions around the holidays, making the decision yes or no to see family."

Carpenter has worked with her mentor long enough that she says her mentor now knows her well enough to anticipate what resources she could use before she even asks. Her mentor has helped Carpenter find a place for emergency child care if she needs it, as well as information about diaper drives, breastfeeding tips and sources of formula.

"Even as a mom of four, I'm still learning certain things," said Carpenter. "It's been an excellent resource."