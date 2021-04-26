Willis Tower’s renovated Skydeck opens, offering a unique Chicago experience

CHICAGO —With vaccinations ongoing and hope that wider reopening plans are in the near future, Skydeck Chicago at Willis Tower is making sure that when folks come out, they have a memorable new way to look at the city.

Three years in the making, the renovated Skydeck Chicago is reopening Friday for public tours of the 45,000-square-foot space that has undergone a multimillion-dollar renovation the general manager calls “part Chicago museum, part selfie museum, part architectural river tour and part children’s museum.”

“In 2009, we did a renovation that showcased a one-stop Chicago experience. Now we just took it to a 50th or 100th power,” said Randy Stancik. “We want to showcase the people, what is rich about the city. The intention is a free-flowing experience, dedicated to Chicago, that can stand on its own.”

The interactive museum sits on the lower level of the tower, serves as the entrance to Skydeck and features the birth of the city with lighting, sounds and visuals:

In the “Origins” section, guests get a history of the city’s formative years, from the Great Chicago Fire to architecture and the reversal of the Chicago River. (After you leave this area, you’ll know what all four stars of the Chicago flag stand for.)

Turn a corner and arrive at the “Architecture” area that showcases a three-minute presentation with Willis Tower at the center. The film takes a bird’s-eye view from the lake into the iconic skyline. Several buildings in the skyline are highlighted with mini replicas of the structures and facts about their construction. (Marina City and Tribune Tower are included.) The museum then segues into knowledge about Willis Tower, including how many whales, football fields and Michael Jordans equal the height of designer Fazlur Khan’s building.

Up next, a “ride” in a life-size “L” train car that runs through nine different neighborhoods, including Pilsen, Hyde Park, Garfield Park, Northalsted and Chinatown. Feel the motion of the car through the seats or holding on to a pole. As you look at the windows, scenes from the communities go by.

Then comes the “Taste of Chicago,” where visitors can glimpse notable Chicago foods. Two (deep dish pizza and a 240-pound, 9-foot, Chicago-style hot dog) are there for the photo opportunities.

Other sections encapsulate more of what the city is known for — famous Chicago celebrities; a faux Second City stage with mics, laugh and applause tracks for folks to tell jokes; the city’s music scene and landmarks; and the “Urban Playground” (a full-screen video that highlights well-known locales and events that make the city unique).

Throughout the 50-minute museum experience, chances to interact with scenes and take pictures with the different backgrounds are available. The experience has peaks and valleys.

“We designed this as an emotional EKG, the opportunity for you to come in, and this might be a little stimulating. But then we take it down a little bit, and then we bring it up again and just kind of go like that throughout the experience,” Stancik said. “We didn’t just focus on the out-of-town folks. If you’re from Chicago, we want to dazzle you with stuff you may not have known. A high percentage of our guests are from Chicagoland, so we really wanted to make sure we hit some points that resonate.”

After being guided through the lower level museum, Willis Tower guests take the elevators up to the famous 103rd floor. The observation deck has been tweaked, allowing visitors to get right up to the line of windows to look down at the city. More wheelchair and stroller access has been added. Stancik said interactive monitors will feature content about views to the east, south and north. With the screens, the clear 50-mile view can be seen even during inclement weather.

Monitors with interactive media let guests see “Unseen Chicago” — cultural attractions that didn’t make it into any of the lower museum’s exhibits. There also will be footprints in the carpet in the area where Ferris Bueller, Cameron and Sloan put their foreheads to the glass in the movie “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.” According to Stancik, it’s a tip of the cap to the inspiration for The Ledge — the four thrilling glass floor balconies extending from the Tower.

“When I started work here, there were a lot of forehead prints on the windows. People wanted the view down. We got them closer. We built The Ledge to give you as much down as you can handle,” he said.

As visitors walk the circumference of the 103rd floor, they learn more facts about the building of The Ledge and are given the chance to upload and display their Ledge pictures on social media before they leave. Stancik said the area, minus The Ledge, was taken down to the studs and built up again, to add features like speakers and Wi-Fi for more storytelling about the city, The Ledge and other parts of the Tower.

“Get a nice feel for the city. Dig in as much as you like. Really get a feel for what we’re all about as Chicagoans. Walk out with some great memories. At the end of the day, that’s our product,” Stancik said. “There will be some surprises. The views are unforgettable. The Ledge, that’s very emotional. When you add it together, it’s a rich vibe. We’re really proud of what we have.”

Skydeck Chicago at Willis Tower will be open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, starting Friday. Tickets can be bought online at theskydeck.com or on site. Advance tickets are strongly recommended as Skydeck capacity is restricted to 25%. Last entry is 30 minutes before closing.

