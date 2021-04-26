Living

Over 26,000 pounds of ready-to-eat food got recalled. Why? Because it’s from China

Golden Spoon Hot Pot Fish Chips
Golden Spoon Hot Pot Fish Chips USDA

The reason 26,270 pounds — about 99,366 packages — of Golden Spoon Hot Pot Fish Chips got recalled, according to the USDA, is simple: They’re from China.

The fish chips are made with catfish. Raw catfish (siluriformes) food products from China can be imported, but not processed or ready-to-eat catfish products. The Hot Pot Fish Chips fall into the ready-to-eat category.

They were imported by Brooklyn’s Super World Trading and sent to wholesalers and retail stores nationwide. There’s no USDA inspection stamp. They can be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Anyone with questions about this recall can call Ling Cho at Super World Trading, 718-381-5659, or email the company at superworldtrading@yahoo.com.

