Target recalls 44,000 baby rompers after a child choked on a detached heart

The purpose of baby rompers should is to keep your infant warm and cute, not cause dangerous choking quagmires. That’s why Target recalled 44,350 of its store brand Cat & Jack Baby Heart Ears Rompers on Wednesday.

The exact problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The heart-shaped graphics located on the knees of the romper can peel off or detach, posing a choking hazard to children.”

The notice says Target has “received 40 reports of the hearts peeling or detaching, including one report of a child choking.”

The recall covers rompers sold in sizes newborn to 24M. Target is taking the financial hit, offering refunds. One must simply return the romper to the store of purchase. If you bought it online, contact Target at 800-591-3869 or, for international buys, borderfreeservice@target.com, for a prepaid label to return the romper.

For questions about this recall, call Target at 800-440-0680, daily, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Eastern time.

