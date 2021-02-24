Recall alert: This helmet is supposed to be safe for your toddler to use. It’s not

A helmet that says it can protect a 2-year-old’s head should be able to do so. That’s why SmartPool recalled 480 Bee Free children’s helmets Wednesday.

The exact problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The recalled helmets were incorrectly advertised and marketed for children aged 2 years or older. However, the recalled helmets do not comply with minimum safety requirements for children younger than 5 and pose a risk of head injury to those children.”

SmartPool doesn’t know of any injuries to children, but isn’t taking the chance and is offering refunds. This covers model RPBFHYS, size small, sold on Lowes.com, HomeDepot.com, Walmart.com and Amazon.com.

To arrange return and refund, contact SmartPool at 609-212-0221, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time or via email at jcieri@smartpool.com.