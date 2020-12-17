Hawaii reduces length of quarantine for travelers

Hawaii Gov. David Ige signed a new emergency proclamation shortening the amount of time travelers must quarantine when visiting the Islands.

The new order changes the number of days from 14 to 10, in line with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation. The order took effect Thursday.

“A 10-day self-quarantine period allows us to control the spread of COVID-19 in the community while balancing the need to address the mental and emotional health issues caused by isolation, to improve compliance, and to lessen the economic hardship for those unable to return to work. We will continue to assess the situation and make decisions based on evidence and the advice of our health experts,” said Ige.

The 17th emergency proclamation will be in effect until Feb. 14, 2021, which is 60 days from the date of the governor’s signature.

Travel to Hawaii resumed in October, and visitors must have a negative COVID-19 test to travel to the islands without a quarantine for most islands with the exception of Kauai.