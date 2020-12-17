It’s hangover season: Florida is one of the drunkest states during the holidays

Does this cocktail look good to you? Do you want four of them today? If so, you must be from Florida. Phuc Yea

We have long been offended by the unfair stereotype of people in Miami being a bunch of boozing wastrels.

Unfortunately, a new study that calls Florida one of the drunkest states during the holidays is now interfering with our outrage.

SunriseHouse.com, an addiction treatment center in New Jersey, reports that during this festive time of year, the average Floridian is pounding four alcoholic beverages a day. If you are in fact doing this, we have no idea how you are fitting into your pants or showing up for work on time or at all, but there you have it.

The clear front runner in the Who Is Drinking Too Damn Much Sweepstakes is North Dakota, where the average person reports drinking eight drinks a day during this magical season. Suddenly we feel clean and healthy. Also a little concerned about North Dakota’s well-being.

The second-drunkest state is New Jersey, where the average respondents report that they consume six drinks a day during the holidays. But of course we can’t judge them as they have to live in New Jersey.

Slightly more sober are Montana, Nebraska and Wisconsin, where residents report swilling an average of five drinks per day. Who’s drinking the least (or possibly lying about it)? Alaska, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana and South Dakota residents say they consume an average of two boozy beverages per day at this merry time. Last time we checked New Orleans was still in Louisiana so we remain skeptical.

The survey, which interviewed more than 3,000 people over age 21 about their holiday drinking habits, also reported that the average person admits to drinking 27 percent more during the holidays, which is not surprising when you consider that in Miami even the vegans are getting into the coquito now. Twenty-seven percent of respondents saying they drink stronger liquor over the holidays, so forget the merlot and pass the whiskey.

One in five employees say they drink every day they’re off work. Be happy they’re off work, employers. And 17 percent confess they have some kind of booze for breakfast on Christmas Day. We can only hope it’s prosecco in the orange juice or Bailey’s in the coffee, but we are not ruling out an assault on the rum or tequila. At least not in Miami.

On the bright side, in related Florida holiday booze news, another survey from Addiction-Treatment.com reports that almost half of its more than 3,000 respondents from around the country consider drinking at Christmas a family tradition. This means you can blame your bad behavior on your parents.

A quarter of these same respondents also confessed to spiking their holiday-time morning coffee with booze, too. If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em — and blame your mom.

