Parents @ Play: Getting a taste for fall

Anyone who knows us will tell you that we're suckers for "seasonal flavors." We're not sure whether that's because we know they're available only once a year or that there's something about seasonal flavors that magically enhances the season itself. Either way, we really look forward to and enjoy those familiar tastes and smells that start popping up at this time of year.
– Milk Chocolate Pumpkin Spice G Cube, Limited Edition (Godiva)
If you're in the mood for chocolate, Godiva has some fun options. These cube-shaped boxes contain 22 individually wrapped Godiva truffles that are filled with that Autumn pumpkin spice flavor that we look forward to (and that plenty of people we know look forward to making fun of in public while wolfing it down in private). In addition to the pumpkin spice flavor, G Cubes also come in Dark Chocolate Vanilla, White Chocolate Coffee, Dark Chocolate Mint, and several other options. $11.95. Or for those of you who like fall visuals to go along with those flavors, grab Godiva's signature Chocolate Pumpkin Truffle Flight ($15), which contains five cute, foil-wrapped truffles that look like little pumpkins. https://www.godiva.com
– Pumpkin Spice Mates (noosa)
If you're looking for a yogurt that's good enough to be a dessert, your search is over. These new (made in limited batch) pumpkin spice Mates are noosa's take on a fall classic, and they're fantastic. They're made with noosa's signature rich and creamy yoghurt (that's the way they spell it), with real pumpkin and spices, then topped with Purely Elizabeth brand granola, white chocolate chips, and pumpkin seeds. The kids will love them and so will mom, dad, and anyone else who raids your refrigerator. The textures are a delight, the flavors are perfect, and you'll find yourself scraping the cup for the last bits. $2.49 retail. Check out noosa's full line and find a store near you at noosayoghurt.com.
– Hershey's and Reese's Whipped Cream Toppings (Kraft Heinz)
Not done with dessert yet? Kraft Heinz just came out with two flavored whipped creams that pair perfectly with all sorts of your favorite foods. Not surprisingly, the Reese's Topping is peanut butter flavor and Hershey's is chocolate. They're both delicious and are not only great on cookies or brownies, but also on healthier desserts like fruit bowls or cereal. Fun fact for parents: these whipped creams are made with 100 percent real cream from cows not treated with rBST growth hormone, and contain zero high-fructose corn syrup, oil ingredients, or artificial sweeteners or flavors. $2.99 – $3.99, but keep an eye out for coupons and specials. Who likes to pay more? http://www.kraftheinzcompany.com/
– Harvest Pumpkin Ale (Samuel Adams)
If the kids are in bed and you've got a hankering for little more pumpkin flavor to spice things up in a grown-up way, this might be right up your alley. These Fall-inspired beers are brewed, according to the folks at Samuel Adams, with "real pumpkin and a blend of caramel and roasted malts to create a rich depth of malt flavor perfect for the crisp days of fall." Of course, not all of us are drinkers, but for those who like to indulge in a beer now and again, you'll definitely enjoy this. Prices vary by market and quantity. For ages 21 and up. Please drink responsibly. https://www.samueladams.com/
