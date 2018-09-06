10 handy recycling tips

A woman in Zebulon, North Carolina saw this puppy, now called Nash, on a small island of dry land. He was tied to a tree. After rescuing him, she gave him to the SPCA of Wake County who is now nursing him back to health.
A pup lost its way after it was swimming after ducks and got stranded in the pond at a Myrtle Beach, S.C., dog park Wednesday. A Myrtle Beach police officer paddled out and rescued the stranded dog at Barc Park South.
Trash is a major problem in our oceans, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Here's how long it takes for some of the most common types of trash to decompose — including straws, plastic bags and balloons.
Omni Hotels & Resorts has a solution for anyone trying to beat the intense July heat: homemade, gourmet ice pops. Check out this video for step-by-step directions on how to make three delicious flavors: ginger peach, watermelon lemonade and pineap
Prak Dara and his girlfriend Kara Hills were reunited with their dog, Titan, on June 3 after he had been kidnapped from his home in Katy, Texas, three months prior. Titan was found almost 1,000 miles away in Greenville, SC thanks to his microchip.