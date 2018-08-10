Meet the Internet-famous 2-year-old who is inspiring millions with his video

Roman Dinkel is Internet-famous after a millions watched a video of him showing his dog how he walks with forearm crutches. Dinkel, a 2-year-old with spina bifida, lives in Overland Park.
Pets

A pup lost its way after it was swimming after ducks and got stranded in the pond at a Myrtle Beach, S.C., dog park Wednesday. A Myrtle Beach police officer paddled out and rescued the stranded dog at Barc Park South.

Living

While multitasking makes it easier to get to the end of your to-do list, doing it habitually can come with a cost. Multitasking causes fatigue and increases stress. Knowing when and where it's appropriate can help you dodge multitasking's pitfalls.