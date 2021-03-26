Floridians 19 and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine with Miami Beach. Here’s how

Floridians 19 and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination Friday through Miami Beach for the week of April 5, which is when all adults become eligible in the state.

The city said its appointment hotline 305-604-4255 will open at 10 a.m. and will remain open until all slots are full. The city said it will be scheduling a limited amount of appointments for the first dose of the vaccine only. Proof of Florida residency, such as a driver’s license, will be required the day of your shot.

Miami Beach did not announce how many slots it had available or which vaccine it would be administering. The city on Tuesday scheduled first-dose appointments for the Pfizer vaccine, which requires two shots, several weeks apart.

The city’s appointment availability comes a day after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that anyone 18 and older would be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting on April 5. On Monday, the vaccination age criteria drops from 50 to 40.

This article will be updated.

We will be reopening our #COVID19 vaccine hotline tomorrow, March 26 at 10 AM. Individuals 19 or older will be eligible to schedule an appointment.



