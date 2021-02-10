3 Cubans were stranded on a Bahamas island for 33 days. The Coast Guard saw their flag

Three people from Cuba were rescued Tuesday from an uninhabited island in the Bahamas after a Coast Guard crew from Opa-locka spotted them waving a makeshift flag during a routine patrol of the area. They were stuck on the island for 33 days.

After spotting them, the Coast Guard crew dropped food, water and a radio to communicate with the stranded trio while they waited for a rescue helicopter to arrive from the Coast Guard’s Clearwater station.

#BreakingNews @USCG is assisting 3 people who have reportedly been stranded on Anguilla Cay, Bahamas for 33 days. An Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew has dropped a radio, food and water. More to follow.#D7 #Ready #Relevant #Responsive #searchandrescue #USCG pic.twitter.com/D263ptTarz — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) February 9, 2021

The three people stranded on the island — two men and one woman — were then hoisted into the helicopter and taken to Lower Keys Medical Center in Key West for examination. They had no reported injuries.

The island they were found in is called Anguilla Cay and is between Key West and Cuba. The group told officials their boat had capsized in rough waters and when they saw the island, they swam to it, according to The Associated Press.

The trio said they were on the island for 33 days. They survived by eating coconuts, rats and conch, according to several news outlets. El Nuevo Herald says they also ate snails.

It’s still unclear how old the castaways are or what condition they’re in. Also unclear is if they were migrants trying to come to the United States or fishermen. No word yet on whether they are in the custody of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

This article will be updated.