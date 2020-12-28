‘This virus kicked the crap out of me’: Golfer Greg Norman is back in the hospital

Greg Norman Getty Images

Greg Norman’s holiday season is in the rough.

The pro golfer known as The Shark has been in and out of the hospital over the past few days, and documenting his health issues on Instagram.

The 65 year old was admitted briefly Christmas Day, with symptoms of coronavirus, he wrote with a picture from a hospital bed.

Norman took himself to the ER because he believed he had the virus, saying he probably caught it last weekend at the PNC Championship golf tournament in Orlando. His son, Greg Jr., who played with him, also tested positive, as did his wife.

“This sums it all up,” the elder Norman wrote to his 192,000 followers. “My Christmas Day.”

But the results were not conclusive, and the links legend was summarily criticized in the comments section for taking a bed from a patient who actually had been diagnosed with COVID.

The Hall of Famer was released and went back home to self quarantine, but hours later, indeed tested positive, Norman posted on Sunday.

Back in Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center for a second time, the Aussie described his ongoing “COVID saga.”

The athlete’s symptoms included fever, loss of taste, fatigue, muscle and joint pain “on another level,” plus “headaches that feel like a chisel going through your head scrapping little bits off each time.”

Norman reported that his treatment included getting an infusion of Eli Lilly’s Bamlanivimab antibody and thanked the staff.

The South Florida resident’s post ended with a warning to all the “doubters:”

“Please take this very very serious. If you get it, the variations and intensity of symptoms varies from person to person,” Norman said. “I am fit and strong and have a high tolerance for pain but this virus kicked the crap out of me like nothing I have ever experienced before.”