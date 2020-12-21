Bradenton Herald Logo
A Florida man just set fire to his own truck — but he had a reason, cops say

A Florida man was arrested for allegedly setting his truck on fire Friday night, but he had a reason, Okaloosa County deputies report.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says in a Facebook post that deputies responded to reports of a “loud explosion” on the side of a road and found a Chevy Silverado fully engulfed in flames.

The car’s owner, Kevin Robert Murphy, admitted that he poured gasoline onto his truck, as well as the interior, then set it on fire.

Why? To give deputies “something to do,” said the police report.

After deputies arrested the 28-year-old Florida man, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found in his pocket, said the complaint. This added two counts of possession to his arson charge.

Murphy’s court date has been set for Dec. 28.

