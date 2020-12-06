Barricaded man inside Broward pawn shop made shootout threats, now in custody, police say

A man who barricaded himself inside a pawn shop in Fort Lauderdale early Sunday and then threatened to get into a shootout with officers has been taken into custody, Fort Lauderdale police said.

Fort Lauderdale police said they responded to Lucky Pawn, 3029 W Davie Boulevard, shortly before 6 a.m. after the pawn shop’s alarm went off and someone reported that a burglary was occurring.

When officers arrived, they received another call. This time it was from a man who said he was inside the business. He refused to come out and “threatened” to get into a shootout with police, said Det. Ali Adamson, spokeswoman for the police department.

The SWAT Team and negotiators were then called to the pawn shop. After speaking with negotiators, the man eventually agreed to come out of the business but once he did, he “quickly reached into his waistband which caused officers to deploy less lethal force,” said Adamson.

Adamson did not immediately respond to a request for clarification on what “less lethal force” actions the officers did.

Police took the man into custody and then transported him to Broward Health Medical Center as a precaution before taking him to the Broward County Main Jail, Adamson said.

Fort Lauderdale police have not disclosed the man’s name yet or what charges he’s facing.

No other information was immediately available.

This article will be updated.

