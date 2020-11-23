How a cellphone light helped locate four men whose boat sank off Florida in the dark

A boat ride turned into a life-or-death situation on Friday night off St. Petersburg.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office released footage of authorities rescuing the four stranded men, whose boat overturned in the dark waters.

“Teamwork,” read the agency’s caption. “Together with the Coast Guard, our #teamHCSO Aviation Unit was able to locate and help rescue four people whose boat sank around 10:30 p.m. Friday.”

The passengers were left clinging to a large concrete barrier structure beneath the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, the sheriff’s office post said.

One boater was able to use his cellphone to call 911 and was advised to wave the phone’s light at the helicopter.

With the guidance of the light, pilots were able to locate the group, and everyone was recovered safely, the post said.

“It was a great multi-agency response and was well executed,” Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Alex Dominicci said in a statement.

None of the men rescued required medical attention and posed with the rescue crew soon after in a picture released by the Coast Guard.