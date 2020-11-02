‘Deeply offensive’ neo-Nazi posters were found at a Florida university, school says

Florida Gulf Coast University The News-Press/Miami Herald file

Florida Gulf Coast University has more to worry about than a coronavirus outbreak.

University administrators confirmed three neo-Nazi posters were found affixed to campus buildings over the weekend.

NBC2 reported one of the signs said “Hitler is right.” A screenshot shows a poster with a picture of Hitler. Below is an ad for the white supremacy website www.folksfront.com, self-described as “Folkish Resistance Movement.”

University’s President Mike Martin released a statement on Facebook Sunday about the disturbing incident.

“Over the weekend, someone(s) posted the deeply offensive messages on-campus buildings. To be clear, this is anathema to the values, standards, and conduct of our university community,” it said. “If the responsible party(ies) are discovered to be associated with FGCU, that association will end immediately. If we discover this is the work of outsiders, we will send the unambiguous warning they are not welcome on this campus.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The university, several miles south of Fort Myers in Southwest Florida, said that the two posters placed in Edwards Hall and Marieb Hall were taken down.