700 Kenmore Elite microwave ovens under recall for burn hazard. Here’s how to check yours

There’s a nationwide recall for about 700 Kenmore Elite microwave ovens that heat up so much, it’s a burn hazard.

Faulty wiring is making it possible for the microwave’s exterior temperatures to exceed 183 degrees Fahrenheit, which means you could get a pretty nasty burn from touching it, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission listing.

The recall, which was announced Thursday, involves 1,000-watt countertop convenction microwaves ovens that were manufactured on April 27, 2017 under the Kenmore Elite brand name by Galanz Guangdong Microwave Electrical Appliances Manufacturing Co. Ltd., of China.

The microwaves were sold exclusively at Sears and Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores nationwide from May 2017 through July 2018 for about $350.

Don’t worry, you won’t have to throw it away. Sears is offering free in-home repairs to all customers nationwide who have one of the recalled microwaves. So far, there have been no reported injuries.

How to check:

Turn your microwave around and search for the date plate. That’s where you can find the brand name, model number and serial number.

If your microwave has a a model number of 204.77603610 and a serial number range of 17042700001 and 17042700684, you should stop using it immediately and call Sears for the free in-home repair.

How to contact:

You can call the company at 800-659-7026 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday online.

You can also visit www.sears.com and click on “Product Recalls” for more information.